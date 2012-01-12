More

Bitwig Studio music production software announced

Bitwig Studio

Arranger clip launcher


Mixer clip launcher


Clip automation


Per-note automation


Sound devices


Device nesting


Internet collaboration


LAN jamming


Multi-monitor support


Native modular system


When a team that includes former Ableton developers announces that it's launching a new piece of music production software, you have to sit up and take a little bit of notice. This is precisely what's arrived in the shape of Bitwig Studio, a new application that's designed for composers, producers and DJs.

Bitwig Studio bears some of the hallmarks of Ableton's Live, but it'll aim to plough its own furrow. Some of its feature highlights include:

  • Multitrack recording
  • Arranger- and Mixer-based clip launching
  • Generic tracks - audio and MIDI notes can exist on the same track
  • Clip automation
  • Per-note automation - apply pitch variations to individual notes in the piano roll, and edit each note's panning, timbre and volume curves
  • Simultaneous multitrack editing - edit the contents of multiple tracks together
  • Multiple audio events per clip - chop and edit audio files inside a clip
  • Real-time timestretching
  • "World-class" instruments and effect devices
  • Device nesting - devices can contain other devices and be saved as a preset
  • 32/64-bit VST support
  • Metadata-based browser - add tags and search content by type
  • Open multiple documents - Drag/drop and copy/paste between projects
  • Multi-monitor support
  • Slick user interface - designed to be fun and intuitive

Features slated to arrive after the version 1.0 release are:

  • LAN multi-user jamming - multiple users can jam on the same document and capture everything in its arrangement
  • Multi-user production over the internet - work on the same document from different locations, with everything kept in sync
  • Native modular system - create your own instruments and effects or modify existing ones

We'll have more details soon: check out the Bitwig website for the latest and to sign up to be a beta tester. As expected, the software is Mac and PC compatible, but the great news is that there's also a Linux version.