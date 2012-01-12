Bitwig Studio music production software announced

Image 1 of 11 Bitwig Studio: click the image for a gallery of screenshots. Bitwig Studio

When a team that includes former Ableton developers announces that it's launching a new piece of music production software, you have to sit up and take a little bit of notice. This is precisely what's arrived in the shape of Bitwig Studio, a new application that's designed for composers, producers and DJs.

Bitwig Studio bears some of the hallmarks of Ableton's Live, but it'll aim to plough its own furrow. Some of its feature highlights include:

Multitrack recording

Arranger- and Mixer-based clip launching

Generic tracks - audio and MIDI notes can exist on the same track

Clip automation

Per-note automation - apply pitch variations to individual notes in the piano roll, and edit each note's panning, timbre and volume curves

Simultaneous multitrack editing - edit the contents of multiple tracks together

Multiple audio events per clip - chop and edit audio files inside a clip

Real-time timestretching

"World-class" instruments and effect devices

Device nesting - devices can contain other devices and be saved as a preset

32/64-bit VST support

Metadata-based browser - add tags and search content by type

Open multiple documents - Drag/drop and copy/paste between projects

Multi-monitor support

Slick user interface - designed to be fun and intuitive

Features slated to arrive after the version 1.0 release are:

LAN multi-user jamming - multiple users can jam on the same document and capture everything in its arrangement

Multi-user production over the internet - work on the same document from different locations, with everything kept in sync

Native modular system - create your own instruments and effects or modify existing ones

We'll have more details soon: check out the Bitwig website for the latest and to sign up to be a beta tester. As expected, the software is Mac and PC compatible, but the great news is that there's also a Linux version.