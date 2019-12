Even though NI doesn't officially show its wares at trade shows, it's building the hype like any manufacturer as it offers a better sneak peek at its soon to be launched controller.

As we mentioned in our earlier story, there are no official specs yet, and it's still not clear what the software element of this will look like. But clip style control of Traktor looks like it's coming.

With the Bitwig DAW and now this, Ableton is surely starting to get nervous, right?