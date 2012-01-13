New Native Instruments Traktor controller photo preview

Native Instruments no longer exhibits at trade shows, but that hasn't stopped it hopping on the new-product-teasing bandwagon that's currently trundling through the industry. It's just released a close-up photo of a new Traktor controller that it has in the works via Twitter, and you can take a look at it to the right.

The most notable thing here is the grid of multi-coloured buttons, which leads us to suspect that this controller could be more about triggering loops/samples than mixing and scratching. We'd certainly expect it to be a slightly different proposition to Native Instruments' current X1, S4 and S2 models.

We're assuming we'll be told more soon, and when we are, we'll tell you, too.