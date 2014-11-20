Korg opens up Volca sample sound management by releasing SDK

As things stand, Korg's AudioPocket is the only app that enables you to get sounds into your Korg Volca sample, but could that be about to change?

One slight annoyance with Korg's Volca sample is that the only way to get your own samples into it is via the company's AudioPocket iOS app.

This situation is almost certain to change soon, though, as Korg has just released a software development kit that will enable anyone with the requisite coding skills to create applications that offer not only sample transfer, but also other features of their choosing.

In other words, it looks like Volca sample will swiftly go from being a relatively closed shop to one that's extremely open.

You can find out more on software collaboration platform Github, where the SDK is available for download.