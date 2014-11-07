In pictures: Korg Volca sample unboxed

While each had its own minor limitations, foibles and flaws, it would have been hard not to fall for the trio of instruments that comprised Korg’s initial Volca range. Each was endlessly fun, sounded better than they had any right to at that price and, even now that the ‘affordable analogue’ novelty value has worn off, a year on from their release, they’re still proving to be genuinely useful studio tools.

Given this success, it was somewhat inevitable that more would follow. Enter the next step: the Volca Sample – a ten part sample sequencer inspired by “the excitement of the first generation of samplers” and sporting a white, red and grey colour scheme that gives a cheeky nod in the direction of the classic MPC.

The sample landed in our office this week. Here we bring you a quick summary of our first thoughts ahead of the full review next week.