Korg iM1 app brings the M1 workstation to the iPad

We've seen Korg's classic M1 hardware workstation recreated as a plugin and released for Nintendo's range of DS systems, and now, finally, it's arrived on the iPad. Released in 1988, the M1 was a staple in studios around the world, and featured a piano sound that was used on more house records than we care to remember.

The iM1 joins Korg's iElectribe, iMS-20 and iPolysix revivals on Apple's tablet, and promises to faithfully emulate the original M1 sound library. As with the plugin version, which is available as part of Korg's Legacy Collection, this app edition comes with the added bonus of a resonant filter, plus a beefed-up effects section and the addition of a Kaoss pad on the revamped user interface.

You also purchase all the sounds from the 19 ROM cards that were released for the original M1, all the sounds from the M1EX expansion, and all the sounds from Korg's T-series. That makes a whopping 3,300 patches in total, which can be perused using the Smart Sound Browser.

The iM1 offers data compatibility with not only Korg's own plugin version but also the original hardware, and will run inside Korg's Gadget app if you have this installed on your iPad as well. There's support for Audiobus and Inter-App Audio, too.

The Korg iM1 is available now from the Apple App Store. It's currently being offered at the reduced price of £14.99/$19.99, a saving of 33% on the regular price.