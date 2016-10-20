Issue 311 of Future Music is on sale now

We've two very different - but equally exciting - synthesizers on the cover this month. On the one hand, we're celebrating the return of a bonafide icon, in the shape of Moog's faithfully recreated and reissued Model D. Next to that we've Yamaha's new, all-singing, all-dancing flagship instrument Montage.

How do both fare though? Does the Model D preserve the sound and feel of an analogue classic? Will the Montage become your new studio workhorse? Find out as both hit the FM test bench.

Interviews

Romare - His new LP Love Songs: Part Two joins the dots between classic House, Hip-Hop, British Folk, Psychedelic Rock and Blues. We go on a sampling odyssey with Ninja Tune-signed cratedigger Romare

Trentemøller - We meet up with the Danish electronic master in London to talk synths, performance and songwriting

patten -We meet up with the Warp-signed experimental duo and find out more about new album, Psi

The Track: Jonas Blue - The UK producer breaks down his massive crossover single Perfect Strangers

Classic Album - All Seeing I break down their classic Pickled Eggs & Sherbet

Technique

Delay Tactics - Delay is one of the most useful effects in your arsenal. We break down how it works and when to use it

Producer's Guide To… Monitor Placement - We show you how to get the most out your studio speaker set-up

Modular Monthly - We explore Studio Electronics' excellent, ARP 2600-inspired Tonestar oscillator module

Reviews

Moog Minimoog Model D

Yamaha Montage 8

Native Instruments Komplete 11

Arturia KeyStep

Nord Drum 3P

Studio headphones group test

And more...

