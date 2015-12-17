Issue 300 of Future Music is on sale now

Future Music's 300th issue anniversary is finally here, and we've created a very special edition of the magazine to celebrate it. You'll find that we've flipped, rearranged and reworked the usual format of the magazine, to bring you something a bit different to wrap up 2015.

This issue sees our regular Reviews section turned upside down in order to reappraise a cross section of the most iconic instruments and effects in music production history. Dive into our huge synth history lesson, complete with second- hand buying advice, budget-friendly alternatives and more.

We're not just looking back at the past though - in our annual Gear Of The Year round-up, we've the definitive guide to all the gear you need in your studio for 2016. From synths to sequencers, plug-ins, controllers, mics, monitors and more. Pick up the issue for the full Gear Of The Year rundown.

Interviews

Oneohtrix Point Never - Experimental musician and producer Daniel Lopatin meets FM to talk about his love for the Juno-60, puberty, plug- ins and new album Garden of Delete

Markus Schulz - We go behind the scenes with Trance legend DJ/producer Markus Schulz

Talking Shop 2015 - We round off 2015 by catching up with Disclosure, Steve Lawler, Richy Ahmed and more

The Track: Ralph Lawson - The UK stalwart and 2020Vision boss on his Dub House production style on the track Lost In The Storm

Classic Album - Tom Middleton on creating his classic Lifetracks

Technique

Gear Of The Year 2015 - From hardware synths to iOS apps... Don't miss our definitive guide to the most exciting music gear of 2015

Producer's Guide To... NI Reaktor 6 - We unlock Blocks and delve deep into in Native Instruments' Reaktor 6

Modular Monthly - The best modules of 2015, plus a Mutant Drums tutorial

Retro reviews

Iconic instruments and studio gear reappraised...

ARP 2600

Moog Minimoog Model D

Yamaha DX7

EMS VCS3

Akai MPC3000

Oberheim OB-8

Sequential Prophet-600

Roland Juno-60

And loads more...

