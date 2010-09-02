iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 6

Apple has been dominating the tech news agenda with its latest product launch event, which - as predicted - saw the announcement of the eagerly anticipated fourth generation iPod touch.

Offering most of the functionality of the iPhone 4, this looks like the perfect app-lovers device, and if it's new music making apps you're looking for, you've come to the right place.

Also make sure you check out these regularly updated features:

The best iPhone music making apps

The best iPad music making apps

If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.

NEXT: touchAble hits the App Store