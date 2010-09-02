iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 6
Apple has been dominating the tech news agenda with its latest product launch event, which - as predicted - saw the announcement of the eagerly anticipated fourth generation iPod touch.
Offering most of the functionality of the iPhone 4, this looks like the perfect app-lovers device, and if it's new music making apps you're looking for, you've come to the right place.
AppBC touchAble, £9.99
After plenty of pre-release hype, this wide ranging Ableton Live controller has made it to the App Store, where it can now go head-to-head with Liine’s Griid. We’ll be pitting the two apps against each other and letting you know how they fare very soon…
Hidenori Matsuoka Guitar Kit, £1.79
A fairly straightforward reference tool for guitarists, this lets you search for chord shapes and fingerings. You can also add your own, which can then be searched for just like the rest of the preset library.
Amidio Seline HD, £3.49
An innovative looking synth that’s said to be capable of analysing and predicting your melodies. It’s played with two hands on a surface called the ioGrid - which will “never let you play ‘bad’ notes”, apparently - and you can choose from 20 sounds and a further nine drone voices. Check out Seline HD being played in this video.
