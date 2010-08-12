iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 3
When it comes to music software, there's currently no more vibrant or fast-moving platform than Apple's iOS. New tune-making, DAW-controlling and other producer-friendly apps are appearing on the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad every week, and they're getting better all the time.
MusicRadar, then, is ramping up its iOS coverage. As well as bringing you reviews of the most relevant apps, from now on we'll be wrapping up the new releases and software announcements in regular round-ups, of which this is the third.
Liine Griid, £14.99/£3.49/ Free
The battle to become the definitive iOS Ableton Live controller is now officially on. Griid, which we’ve previously previewed, comes in Pro (for iPad) standard (for iPhone and iPod touch) and Lite (free) flavours, and focuses on clip launching. It has the advantage of being available now, but it’ll soon be facing competition from touchAble.
iceGear Xenon, £3.49
iceGear has already impressed us with Argon, its vintage-sounding monosynth, and now it returns with a more fully-featured app that offers a polyphonic hybrid synth, two virtual analogue monosynths and a polyphonic PCM synth. There’s also a rhythm machine, a sequencer and a mixer, giving you the opportunity to create complete iOS productions.
Wooji Juice Sylo Synthesiser, Free
For a free synth, Sylo actually looks quite involved. You can create sounds either by using the (basic) waveforms that are included or recording your own via the iPad’s built-in mic. There are elements of granular synthesis in here, plus filters and effects
