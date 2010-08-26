iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 5
When it comes to music software, there's currently no more vibrant or fast-moving platform than Apple's iOS. New tune-making, DAW-controlling and other producer-friendly apps are appearing on the iPhone, iPod touch and iPad every week, and they're getting better all the time.
In these weekly round-ups, of which this is the fifth, we bring you the news on the latest music making app releases and announcements from the past seven days.
If you've got a new iOS app, make sure you let us know about it by emailing musicradar.pressreleases@futurenet.com with all the details.
Mugician, Free
Mugician is a free instrument for iPad that the designer Robert Fielding says is aimed at experienced guitarists. It’s created to allow musicians to be experimental, letting you play in Eastern-style quarter-note scales and generally get your freaky, psyched-out jam on. Watch this video to get a better idea of how it works, or just download it and have a play.
Harmony Systems vKi, £5.99 and vKiP, £23.99
These two apps from Harmony Systems are designed to give users of Symbolic Sound’s Kyma X Paca/Pacarana remote control via their Apple device. The vKi is created for single-hand control via an iPhone/iPod touch while the vKiP expands this to a full, multi-touch control surface for iPad.
Peavey AmpKit, Free and AmpKit+, £11.99
Peavey’s AmpKit and AmpKit+ are iOS based amp and effects rigs to rival the recently released AmpliTube. Both apps model a variety of Peavey amps and a range of stompbox effects, with AmpKit+ offering a more extensive range than the free version. Additional amp models and effects can be purchased from the app store to add to either app, and Peavey has also now released their AmpKit Link adapter for connecting a guitar or bass to Apple devices.
Bounce Mobile Fireplayer, Free
Fireplayer is a simple remixing app allowing those with limited mixing experience to easily remix songs and share them with their friends via Facebook. The free app comes with two tracks to remix, from Hed Kandi and South Central. More tracks are available to download for £1.79 each, with current options including tracks by Tinnie Tempa, Taio Cruz and the Jackson 5, while more will be added in the future.
The Strange Agency Curtis, £2.39
Curtis is a granular synthesiser for iPad, allowing users to import WAV. files or record audio direct onto their device for granular manipulation. Curtis was originally released at the end of July, but The Strange Agency has posted a new video this week giving us a look at the apps new Scratch Mode feature.
