IK Multimedia launches iRig Voice mic for iOS and Android

Described as a "fun, easy-to-use and affordable vocal microphone for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android devices," iRig Voice is IK Multimedia's latest mobile music-making accessory.

It comes with the EZ Voice app, which enables you to sing along with any song on your device (you can record your performance, too) and is compatible with a multitude of other apps, too.

iRig Voice is a handheld mic that had a unidirectional cardioid design, while the pickup is said to minimise feedback when used with speaker systems. It connects to your mobile device via its headphone jack; an additional socket is supplied on the plug so that you can hook up your headphones.

You can find out more about the iRig Voice on the IK Multimedia website. It's shipping now priced at $39.99/€29.99 (excluding tax) and is available in a choice of five colours.