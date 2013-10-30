IK Multimedia at Production Expo 2013

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: IK Multimedia is a leading developer of audio software and hardware solutions for the Mac/PC and mobile platforms. Based in Italy, with offices in the USA, Japan and the UK, IK have been creating universally acclaimed products for nearly 20 years.

The IK range has been adopted by musicians of every level, from beginners to professionals. Production tools such as our T-RackS mastering suite, ARC acoustic room correction system, SampleTank family of virtual instruments and our AmpliTube guitar amp and stomp modelling plug-ins are used by leading studios, producers and engineers around the globe and our iRig and iKlip range of accessories for iOS and Android users have taken the mobile world by storm.

When it comes to making music on the move with your iPhone/iPod touch/iPad, we have got you covered with our full range of accessories and apps for guitar and keyboard players, singers, performers and producers.

A constant cycle of development and innovation means that our products are always at the cutting edge of technology and are guaranteed to impress, delight and satisfy our customers.

Partnerships with worldwide brand leaders such as Fender, Marshall, Orange and Ampeg, together with branded products from influential artists such as Slash and Jimi Hendrix make IK Multimedia products the leading 'go-to' solution for all producers, musicians and performers requiring top quality and authentic sounds.

Click here to download a PDF of IK Multimedia's full Mobile Music catalogue

IK Multimedia iRig PRO

iRig PRO is our universal audio-MIDI interface for iPhone, iPad and Mac. In a compact and portable package it gives you a high quality XLR mic interface, high impedance input for guitars, bass and other instruments plus a MIDI input for your keyboard, drum pads or control surface.

Learn more about the IK Multimedia iRig PRO

IK Multimedia iRig BlueBoard

iRig BlueBoard is a ground-breaking new wireless MIDI controller pedalboard for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac computers. Using Bluetooth 4 /Bluetooth Low Energy, iRig BlueBoard allows you to control your AmpliTube, VocaLive, SampleTank and other popular core-MIDI compatible apps such as GarageBand.

Learn more about the IK Multimedia iRig BlueBoard

IK Multimedia T-RackS

T-Racks Custom Shop is our expandable audio mastering and processing system for Mac and PC. Running either as a standalone application or as a plug-in processor in ProTools, Logic, Cubase, Ableton Live and every major DAW, T-RackS is a powerful but easy to use suite of audio processing tools which include emulations of some of the world's most desirable studio gear. The T-RackS module family includes emulations of the Fairchild 670 tube compressor/limiter, the Teletronix LA-2A plus a wide range of EQs, compressors, limiters and mix channels.

Learn more about the IK Multimedia T-RackS

For more information, visit the IK Multimedia website or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook and YouTube