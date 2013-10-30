IK Multimedia iRig BlueBoard

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: iRig BlueBoard is a ground-breaking new wireless MIDI controller pedalboard for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Mac computers. Using Bluetooth 4 /Bluetooth Low Energy, iRig BlueBoard allows you to control your AmpliTube, VocaLive, SampleTank and other popular core-MIDI compatible apps such as GarageBand.

Featuring 4 backlit illuminated footswitches together with two standard ¼" jacks allowing you to connect external expression pedals or switches, iRig BlueBoard gives you everything you need to perform and record without taking your hands off your instrument.

Our free iRig BlueBoard app lets you quickly and easily set up and assign each footswitch to send MIDI control or Program Change messages to your selected device.

Lightweight and using only 4 standard AAA size batteries, iRig BlueBoard is ideal for the musician on the move. Its small size means it fits into your laptop back or backpack with minimal weight.

