IK Multimedia iRig PRO

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: iRig PRO is our universal audio-MIDI interface for iPhone, iPad and Mac. In a compact and portable package it gives you a high quality XLR mic interface, high impedance input for guitars, bass and other instruments plus a MIDI input for your keyboard, drum pads or control surface.

The XLR mic interface allows you to connect studio quality microphones to your device and even provides phantom power to drive professional condenser mics.

The combo XLR input socket also lets you connect your electric guitar or bass or other instrument for recording and performance.

The MIDI input lets you play and control all core-MIDI compatible apps including our own SampleTank, iGrand Piano and iLectric Piano and AmpliTube apps. Plus popular apps such as GarageBand, Cubasis and many more.

iRig PRO uses 24 bit A-D conversion to give you the highest digital sound quality. It connects to your iPhone or iPad using the supplied Lightning or 30 pin connector cables, plus a USB cable to connect to your Mac computer.

