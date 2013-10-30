IK Multimedia T-RackS

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: T-Racks Custom Shop is our expandable audio mastering and processing system for Mac and PC. Running either as a standalone application or as a plug-in processor in ProTools, Logic, Cubase, Ableton Live and every major DAW, T-RackS is a powerful but easy to use suite of audio processing tools which include emulations of some of the world's most desirable studio gear.

The T-RackS module family includes emulations of the Fairchild 670 tube compressor/limiter, the Teletronix LA-2A plus a wide range of EQs, compressors, limiters and mix channels.

Whether you are mastering your own CDs, producing tracks for radio, TV or iTunes, T-RackS gives you all of the processing tools needed to complete your mix. Plus the built-in metering tools let you key an eye on your tracks loudness, frequency and phase response.

T-RackS unique Custom Shop feature means you can easily expand your collection of gear as and when you need it - and we are constantly adding new models.

