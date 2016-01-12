Give your beats some Bounce with Beatskillz' compressor plugin

Beatskillz opened its FX plugin account with the Slam Dawg mastering processor, while the recently released That Thing is designed to give your music an analogue vibe. Now the company has released Bounce, a third plugin that promises analogue-style compression with digital transparency.

Bounce is designed to deliver everything from subtle compression to full-on "thrust and punch". The Detection section enables you select the frequency band (range), which you can feed back into the compressor to shape your sound.

Bounce is available in VST/AU/AAX formats, and you can currently buy it from the Beatskillz website for the introductory price of $79. A demo can be downloaded there, too.