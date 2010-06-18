Get "next-generation" Ableton Live training at Abletoncourses.com

PRESS RELEASE: Abletoncourses.com is a website which features two online Ableton live video courses for beginners, intermediate and advanced level students, which has been designed and delivered by Ableton certified trainer Rob Jones.

The concept of this new internet business is to allow students of all abilities and locations to login and study online whenever they choose, getting professional instruction and support as modules are delivered.

Operations Director Tim Dawson states "Our online video training courses can be studied at times which suit you, wherever you are located, and are supported by course materials, notes and sessions which you download from our website as your progress, making this the first course of its kind in the music software industry"

Each course is presented in a modular format with each lesson lasting around 20 minutes and in total 26 modules are available which cover everything from initial setup through to advanced racks and performance techniques.

Each module comes with comprehensive notes and students also follow a series of live sessions with Rob which are included in the course materials download which also features over 750MB of royalty free samples from Loopmasters, and a Bass Station soft Synth from Novation. Students also get access to a private online forum where they can chat together and talk directly with Rob about the course and progress.

Prospective students can download a free info pack from the site to find out more details, and can also watch a free module from each course to judge the quality of content for themselves.

The Price is £149 for a single course, or just £225 for both courses when purchased together.

Special Offer - Get 20% off any course or combination with this special promo code: MR20

We have been getting some great feedback from the industry:

"I just wanted to say a massive thank you to Rob, Tim and the rest. The course is really great!, I've been playing the modules again and again picking up different bits each time. Also cheers for getting back to me so quick with any questions I have. If anyone seriously interested in producing their own tracks is thinking of doing this course, don't think... just do it!" - Darryl Sims, Sydney Australia.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit Abletoncourses.com



