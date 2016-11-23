Get free 606, 808 and 909 sounds in BPB's Cassette Drums bundle

Bedroom Producers Blog has taken its Cassette 606, 808 and 909 drum sample packs and stuffed them into three VST/AU plugins that you can download for free.

The Cassette Drums bundle is available for PC and Mac in 32/64-bit formats, and each plugin contains three kits: Clean, Warm and Hot. The Clean kits gives you raw, unprocessed recordings of Roland's TR drum machines, while the Warm and Hot kits contain saturated drum hits that were resampled from a cassette deck.

You can route each sound to its own output, and there are Volume and Release knobs for each hit, too.

You can download Cassette Drums now from the Bedroom Producers Blog.