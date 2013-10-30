Fractal Audio Systems at Production Expo 2013

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: Fractal Audio Systems produces the Axe-Fx line of digital preamp guitar processors. Founded in 2006 by President/CEO/Designer Cliff Chase, Fractal has helped to usher in a new digital age for guitarists after this technology developed a stigma due to the 1990s approach of "overpromise and under-deliver."

In this context, Fractal offered a digital guitar product of the highest calibre that - in line with their motto - delivered "eXtreme digital audio." Utilizing the highest quality parts and most powerful DSP processors available, they created a platform on which demandingly detailed proprietary software algorithms run to recreate the sound and feel of tube amps, effect pedals, guitar speakers, studio processors and more.

The Axe-Fx II is now in its 4th iteration ("Axe-Fx II, Mark II") and is accompanied in the line-up by a full-featured foot controller, the MFC-101 Mark III. The company's rise has been rapid, but not surprising, given the addition of top-drawer endorsers such as Steve Vai, John Petrucci, Alex Lifeson, Steve Stevens, Misha Mansoor, Tosin Abasi, and many more.

Fractal has also become known for its "evolutionary" approach, offering regular free product updates to add new features and improvement in response to feedback from its audience.

The highly successful marketing approach is also rather different: in the USA customers can only buy the Axe-Fx II and MFC-101 directly from Fractal Audio (www.fractalaudio.com). In Europe, Fractal Audio products are exclusively available from G66 (www.g66.eu).

Fractal Audio Systems Axe-Fx II Mark II Preamp Effects Processor

Industry leading all-in-one guitar processor faithfully reproduces hundreds of vintage and modern guitar amps, speaker cabs, stompboxes, studio effects, and more. Tone Matching and onboard Speaker IR tools capture clone any tone. Mark II Unit features EtherCon for interconnection between the Axe-Fx and MFC-101.

$2,199 - available in the US from FractalAudio.com. EUR 1,973 (excl. VAT) - available in UK/Europe from G66.eu.

Learn more about the Mark II Preamp Effects Processor

The MFC-101 is a tough, powerful, versatile, easy-to-use MIDI foot controller designed for the Axe-Fx and/or any other MIDI devices. Bi-color LEDs. High intensity transflective display. Connects over MIDI, EtherCON or FASLink to the Axe-Fx.

$749 - available in the US from FractalAudio.com. EUR 671 (excl. VAT) - available in UK/Europe from G66.eu.

Learn more about the Mark III MIDI Foot Controller

For more information, visit the official Fractal Audio Systems website or connect with them on Twitter, Facebook, Soundcloudand YouTube