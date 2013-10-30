Image 1 of 2 The Axe-FX II is now into its fourth iteration Fractal Audio Systems Axe-Fx II Mark II Preamp Effects Processor Image 2 of 2 Mark II Unit features EtherCon for interconnection between the Axe-Fx and MFC-101 foot pedal Rear panel

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: Industry leading all-in-one guitar processor faithfully reproduces hundreds of vintage and modern guitar amps, speaker cabs, stompboxes, studio effects, and more.

Tone Matching and onboard Speaker IR tools capture clone any tone. Mark II Unit features EtherCon for interconnection between the Axe-Fx and MFC-101. $2,199 - available in the US from FractalAudio.com. EUR 1,973 (excl. VAT) - available in UK/Europe from G66.eu.

