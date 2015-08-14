EastWest offers free trial of Composer Cloud subscription service and reduces price

Software instrument vendor EastWest has announced that anyone who hasn't already signed up to its Composer Cloud subscription service can now get a taste of what it offers with a 30-day free trial.

The trial includes three instruments - the Joe Chiccarelli Volume of ProDrummer, Symphonic Orchestra Gold and Stormdrum 2 - plus the Spaces convolution reverb. Those who go on to sign up to the Complete Plan can access EastWest's entire Composer Cloud Gold collection, which contains 9,000+ virtual instruments, for $29.99 a month. Students and teachers can have access to seven products for $14.99 a month.

Commenting on the new trial offer, EastWest producer Doug Rogers said: "The Composer Cloud Free Trial allows us to give those who haven't experienced the quality of our instruments a risk-free opportunity to test-drive some of our most popular products for a month.

"It also gives potential customers a chance to see how easy the Composer Cloud model works. This opens a whole new world of creative possibilities to artists, composers and producers, and levels the playing field between professionals and those wishing to explore their creativity."

Find out more on the Composer Cloud website.