David Zowie's favourite music software
Apple Logic Pro
For years, I worked on PC and held out with Logic 5.1. Eventually, I had to bite the bullet and switched over to Mac.
Logic sounds were integral to the making of House Every Weekend. ES2 and ESM… Both very basic synths but capable of so much.
Universal Audio Ampex ATR-102
My Apollo Twin interface has finally unlocked the world of UAD. The Fairchild Tube Limiter is great for vocals, but it’s the Ampex that gets the most use.
My only tip? Think carefully about what you really want from a UAD - they ain’t cheap!
Native Instruments Komplete 10 Ultimate
There’s not much you can say about this, is there? So much in one package… Razor, Reaktor… Massive, of course.
What I love about Native Instruments stuff is that you think you know a synth, but then you delve a bit deeper and it’ll suddenly open up a whole new set of sounds.
Lindell Plugins 6X-500 CM
I’ve been reading Computer Music for years, and some of the free software has been awesome. This is a very simple preamp, but it adds so much character to a sound.
Over the last couple of years, software seems to be getting really close to the feel of analogue. And I got this one for free!
Waves Platinum bundle
I’ve got to mention this because it’s the package that’s really taught me so much about mixing.
In the past, I had a tendency to be a bit slap-dash with my mixes, only to regret it later. With Waves, I’ve learned how to take my time. Patience pays dividends when it comes to mixing.