Computer Music digital edition now comes with DVD content

Our esteemed colleagues at Computer Music magazine have several reasons to celebrate this month. Not only have they produced what they're bullishly describing as "probably the best issue of CM ever", but for the first time, anyone who buys the digital edition can access an abundance of DVD content as a download.

The October issue of Computer Music (CM182) is on sale now and ships with the full version of Tone2's BiFilter 2, which is worth $39.

Inside the mag, meanwhile, you'll find a hefty feature that shows you how to create a pro-quality track from scratch using samples. This is accompanied by a comprehensive tutorial video.

As if that wasn't enough, there's also a VIP Series sample pack from UK techno master Kirk Degiorgio.

CM182 is available now in print and digital editions. Don't miss it.