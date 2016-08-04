Circuit 1.3 lets you use multiple samples on each drum track

Novation's Circuit groovebox continues to evolve, becoming more capable and flexible with each firmware update that passes.

Perhaps the biggest addition in version 1.3 is Sample Flip, a new feature that enables you to select a different sample for each step in all four drum tracks (previously, only one sound could be used on each track). This gives you the potential to free up tracks that would previously have been used for rhythm sounds for other instrumentation or samples.

Sample Preview, meanwhile, lets you play and preview your samples without programming them into a pattern, opening up finger drumming possibilities, while the Circuit Librarian now enables you to change the colour of the LED that represents your session on the Circuit hardware.

Upgrades have also been made to the Sample Import tool, and bugs have been fixed.

You can find out more and download the Circuit 1.3 update on the Novation website.