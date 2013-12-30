Catz 'n Dogz's favourite music software
AudioRealism Bass Line Pro (ABL Pro)
“This one is fundamental to our production. It’s super-intuitive and really easy to wire different oscillators together. It includes great delay, and the sound is very near analogue. Usually we just use simple compression. Secret tip: LFO Bass and Sine Sub presets.”
Valhalla DSP ValhallaShimmer
“At first we were sceptical about Shimmer because it has a really digital sound, but actually this is its best feature. If you change Size and Feedback in real time, it creates weird pitch changes that are great for long build-ups. It’s important to cut the low end after because it creates a lot of sub bass.”
D16 Group Devastor
“This one is tricky - it’s easy to overuse it. It’s a distortion plugin, but we usually use it to add a bit of crispiness on percussion. It sounds the best when you use it on just one or two parts; otherwise, it’s really hard to make a final mix.”
Audio Damage Ratshack Reverb
“This has a warm, old-school sound that’s great for making vocals a bit dirty. It’s also perfect for making quick and simple build- ups. When changing Delay/Repeat, you can do some really cool tricks. With max Repeat at the end and a bit of microphone distortion, you can make the club go crazy.”
Native Instruments Reaktor: Cyan
“We think that Reaktor plugins are underrated. Every time we talk with friends that make music, nobody ever uses Cyan, yet it’s the best plugin for pads and synths we’ve ever heard. It adds a lot of space and also crazy off-tune chorus that makes everything sound a bit weirder.”
