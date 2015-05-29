Brighton Music Conference reveals full line-up and schedule

Brighton Music Conference has unveiled the full schedule of panel, workshops and exhibitors that will be running across the two-day event, which kicks off Friday 5 July.

Tickets for the event are split into two categories, Professional and Academy. The Professional Pass includes full access to panel discussions, along with access to the BMC Event Networking Community app. The app allows users to create a business profile, find out who's attending, plan who to meet and pinpoint potential connections, browse and add contacts, view the full speaker programme and exhibitor list, plus create and edit a personal schedule for the two days and three nights.

Panel topics for this year span the music industry, including the latest developments in streaming, publishing (and monetisation), live, digital broadcasting, legal, synching, social media, the DIY route (for artists and labels), Ibiza, and beyond.

BMC Academy

The BMC Academy line-up will hold over 30 master classes and talks. Delivered by some of the industry's leading figures, including hosts and panelists from YouTube, Beatport, JFB, Ableton, The Hydra, Hypercolour, Anjunabeats, PRS, Hospital, Rebekah, Loopmasters, Future Music and many more.

Meanwhile, the line-up of music technology showcases, including gear and panel sessions from the likes of Ableton, Native Instruments, Pioneer DJ, Allen & Heath, Roland, Novation and more. A total of 60 exhibitors will be on hand across the course of the event showing off their latest products alongside BMC's program of workshops, talks and panel discussions, featuring a wide range of artists, labels and organisations - including Future Music.

Visit the BMC site for full details of the rest of the program. Tickets start at £15 for Academy tickets (which include access to the music tech exhibitors) and £99 for Professional tickets.

Future Music readers can get 15% off Academy ticket prices by quoting the code: fmbmc15