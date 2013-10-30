Berklee Online at Production Expo 2013

PRODUCTION EXPO 2013: As part of Berklee's goal to make music education more accessible and affordable to students, Berklee Online, the online extension school of Berklee College of Music, is now offering Bachelor of Professional Studies Degrees in two areas:

Music Production

Gain an expert level education on how to create and produce music directly from Berklee's accomplished music production faculty. Create a portfolio of professional-sounding productions, and gain the analytical and professional skills needed to succeed in the music production career.

Click here to learn more about Berklee Online's Music Production courses

Music Business

Music Business students will develop the skills, concepts, and methodologies needed to succeed in today's evolving environment. The program will detail the most pressing issues facing the music industry today, and properly prepare students for the opportunities that are available in the new music business.

Berklee Online has over 12 years of experience teaching music online across various disciplines, from our for-credit, highly interactive, instructor-led online music courses and certificate programs, to our free non-credit offerings through Coursera and EdX.

These credit bearing online degrees are our most robust offerings, and are designed to provide motivated students who are prepared to work at a high level with the skills and expertise to succeed in a career in the music production or music business fields.

