Armin van Buuren in the studio with Future Music

Armin van Buuren's CV explains it all. He's had five Number 1 spots on the DJ Top 100, he regularly works the booth around the globe, playing to over 30,000 people, and he's also had commercial chart success.

Starting out in a studio in his parent's basement, Armin van Buuren rode the trance train to international success, reaching Number 18 in the UK charts with Communication in 2000. His schedule hasn't slowed since, with his weekly radio show A State of Trance reaching an estimated 25 million people worldwide.

He also co-founded Armada Music, whose roster of trance royalty, including Paul van Dyk, Markus Schulz, ATB and Chicane, has gained it a huge global following.All the while, his studio has progressed from a DAT-driven hardware-heavy cluttered basement to a fully in-the-box custom-treated facility.Watch the exclusive video above as Future Music goes in the studio to get the inside scoop on how he produced his track Suddenly Summer.

For more Armin van Buuren check his website at http://www.arminvanbuuren.com