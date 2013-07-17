Apple Logic Remote iPad controller app: what does it do?

Perhaps the most notable thing about Logic Remote, Apple's new Logic Pro iPad controller app, is that it's taken so long to arrive. You'd have thought that the company would have been one of the first to offer a touchscreen control solution for its famous DAW but, up until now, it's been left up to third parties to provide it.

It seems that Apple was just waiting for the launch of Logic Pro X, though, the new version of the software that's finally arrived. Logic Remote was released on the very same day, and it looks pretty comprehensive. It enables you to play Logic's instruments (via interfaces that are reminiscent of the iPad version of GarageBand), navigate your projects and mix your tracks.

Full specs and a few demo videos from macProVideo.com are below. You can download Logic Remote for free from the Apple App Store - it's compatible with the iPad 2 or later and the iPad mini.

Apple Logic Remote features

Play Logic Instruments

Play any Logic instrument using a familiar piano keyboard or guitar fretboard

Tap out beats on drum pads or a drum kit

Use the scale mode to limit notes to fit the key of your song

Tap and strum entire chords using Chord Strip view

Make simple or dramatic changes to your sounds with Smart Controls

Add the Arpeggiator plug-in to any instrument

Navigate Logic Projects

Operate basic transport controls like start, stop, record, and cycle

Swipe the LCD or bar ruler to navigate to any location

Select and jump to any Logic project marker

Control recordings on your Mac from another room

Browse the Sound Library and remotely change Patches

Enable Smart Help and hover over interface elements on your Mac to display documentation on your iPad

Remotely trigger Logic key commands with customizable buttons

Mix Your Logic Sessions

Use Multi-Touch gestures to adjust Mixer volume, pan, solo, and mute controls

Swipe to scroll or jump in banks to navigate through Mixer faders

Use the level meter strip to monitor levels and identify clipping

Enable and change automation modes for each fader

Jamming on Logic Remote

Key commands

The mixer: navigation and controls