Apollonia's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“The first software we want to talk about is Ableton Live, which is at the heart of our productions. It’s super-easy and super-versatile. It’s important to us that tools are easy to use so that we can maximise our creativity.”
Native Instruments Komplete
“This has lots of essential synths and excellent effects, and it’s perfect in addition to analogue sources. We use it all the time - the quality of the sound is amazing. It’s a really ‘complete’ tool, and we highly recommend it.”
SoundToys plugins
“We love to use SoundToys’ crazy pack of effects! The quality and versatility is fantastic, and we find it impossible to work without them. Between Crystallizer and FilterFreak, you will obtain some great results.”
u-he Zebra
“One lesser-known plugin that we appreciate is the synth Zebra. It can be really useful to write basslines with if we don’t have our SH-101, and it’s also good for atmospheres. It’s a really complete synth, and definitely one worth exploring.”
Waves plugins
“These are essential for all our post-production treatments - we’ve been using these forever. If you don’t have the Waves plugs, they’re worth a look. Over the years, they have never disappointed; in fact, you can get more than 100 effects, all with a lot of different character!”
Apollonia's debut album as a trio, Tour à Tour, is out now.