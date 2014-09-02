Native Instruments announces Komplete 10 bundle

There have been leaks aplenty over the past few days and weeks, but Native Instruments has now officially announced Komplete 10, its latest suite of instruments, effects and soundware. As well as the standard bundle, there's also Komplete 10 Ultimate, which gives you even more content to play with.

The headlines are that there are six new instruments - Rounds, Kontour, Polyplex and three pianos - plus the Komplete Kontrol software, which enables you to browse all Komplete instrument sounds from a single interface.

You can find out more about these additions by clicking through our gallery. Komplete 10, which contains a total of 39 products and over 12,000 sounds, will cost $499/€499, while Komplete 10 Ultimate, which offers 75 products and over 17,000 sounds, will cost $999/€999 and be delivered on a USB hard drive. Both products will be available online and through the Native Instruments website from 1 October.