Native Instruments announces Komplete 10 bundle
There have been leaks aplenty over the past few days and weeks, but Native Instruments has now officially announced Komplete 10, its latest suite of instruments, effects and soundware. As well as the standard bundle, there's also Komplete 10 Ultimate, which gives you even more content to play with.
The headlines are that there are six new instruments - Rounds, Kontour, Polyplex and three pianos - plus the Komplete Kontrol software, which enables you to browse all Komplete instrument sounds from a single interface.
You can find out more about these additions by clicking through our gallery. Komplete 10, which contains a total of 39 products and over 12,000 sounds, will cost $499/€499, while Komplete 10 Ultimate, which offers 75 products and over 17,000 sounds, will cost $999/€999 and be delivered on a USB hard drive. Both products will be available online and through the Native Instruments website from 1 October.
Rounds
Promising to combine powerful sound design capabilities and advanced sequencing techniques, Rounds lets you play melodies, chords and arpeggios while sequencing and morphing sounds in real time.
Kontour
This one comes from NI founder Stephan Schmitt, so expect synth goodness. It's said to be extremely responsive, and capable of everything from organic textures (mallets and plucked and bowed strings) to distorted, aggressive and noisy sounds.
Polyplex
Drum kit design made intuitive and fun, so we're told. Up to four samples per sound slot are randomised at global, sound or sample level. There are also dynamics, reverb, glitch and other effects for sound shaping.
Definitive Piano Collection
Three models here: The Gentleman is based on an upright from 1908; The Grandeur is billed as a versatile concert grand; and The Maverick has an unconventional sound that's supposedly bursting with character.
Komplete Kontrol
Users of NI's now-discontinued Kore may smile when they see this one: the company is having another go at creating a 'one interface for all' platform for its Komplete instruments.