8 dumb things you need to stop doing when you're sampling

Given that for the most part sampling is about nicking bits of other people’s music and using them as your own, you’d think it would be easy. Apparently not.

For every tune that uses a sample in an interesting, creative way, there are several dozen more that pervert the artform into something heinous. Mismatched chords, poor quality sounds, noises that we’ve all heard a million times before... it’s a wonder there aren’t more van Gogh-lookalikes wandering around around considering the huge number of aural atrocities committed on a daily basis.

For too long we here at MusicRadar have sat back and allowed this to happen, but no more! Donning our mystical cloaks of musical justice we’ve complied a list of commandments designed to purge society of these sampling ills. No need to thank us; merely never hearing a musical sampled murdered with an ill-chosen timestretching algorithm is reward enough. Commit these eight golden rules to memory, and hopefully our children’s children will be able to live in a world without substandard sample-based tracks. You’re welcome internet!