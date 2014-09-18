6 of the best keyboards for live performance

There are so many synths currently available that it can be a nightmare choosing the right one for live duties.

As a general rule, you want one main board that can cover a lot of sonic and controller territory, and you can then pair that with a couple of synths for specific duties (such as leads, basses, pads or triggering samples).

Keep in mind the size of synths you use and their portability/weight. Also, if using older synths, take into account that they may break down, and consider whether it’s perhaps better to substitute that old synth for a newer equivalent. As much as you may be a stickler for that vintage Minimoog, are you really up for tuning headaches and having to manually set up your next patch after each song?

Keep things simple and eliminate as many potential gear headaches as possible! Click through the gallery to see some of our favourite 'boards for live use.