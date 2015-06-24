13 of the best new sample and soundware packs (May/June 2015)

With the full install demanding a 20GB footprint (lighter 5GB and 12GB options are also available), Metal Machinery SDX expands on Toontrack’s superb 1GB Metal Machine EZX by presenting the same three kits (two Tamas and a Ludwig, plus a ton of cymbals and seven snares) in their raw recorded form, with more mixable mic channels.

With legendary metal producer Andy Sneap manning the desk, it should come as no surprise that it sounds absolutely incredible. Utterly essential for metal heads.

5 out of 5

Buy Toontrack Metal Machinery SDX