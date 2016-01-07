10 of the best new sample and soundware packs (January 2016)

The musically deft Hospital Records star hits the right mark with his debut sample pack by keeping things simple and true to his particular sound.

Ultimately, and unsurprisingly, it’s the stemmed drum loops and basslines that make this one a winner, especially the more tech-style basses, which are utterly enthralling; but the synths, pads and atmospheres are ace, too.

Despite only consisting of 189 loops and 138 one-shots, D&BI comes in at 1.17GB, due to the lengths of its loops.

4.5 out of 5

