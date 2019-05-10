Superbooth 2019 video: Here's why Teenage Engineering cancelled orders for its new modular products

Superbooth 2019: To the outside observer, it looks like it's been an up and down year for Teenage Engineering.

There was the excitement of a new modular range, which was announced at NAMM, but then head-scratching and disappointment when it was confirmed that orders for some of the products in said range had been cancelled.

There was also the case of the OP-1: the instrument was revived, but it also got a controversial price hike.

When we spoke to TE in Berlin, though, everything seemed positive. The company offered more detail on why they chose to go back to the drawing board with some of the modular products, and talked us through the latest updates for the OP-Z.