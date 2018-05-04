Superbooth 2018: live highlights gallery

Superbooth 2018: The Fez in Berlin spends most of its life as a youth leisure centre, but for three May days it’s being turned into a playground for big kids who like to make noises with electronic instruments.

Yes, Superbooth18 is here - and we’re there. MusicRadar’s hi-tech hogs have their noses to the show floor and are sniffing out the sweetest synth truffles; we’ll be exploring every corner of the Fez and telling you all about the new instruments, effects, modular gear and software that’s on display.

You can keep up to speed with all our Superbooth content on our dedicated hub, but if it’s photos in particular that you’re after, this regularly-updated gallery will keep your pictorial boots filled.