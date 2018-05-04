Superbooth 2018: live highlights gallery
A familiar Fez
Superbooth 2018: The Fez in Berlin spends most of its life as a youth leisure centre, but for three May days it’s being turned into a playground for big kids who like to make noises with electronic instruments.
Yes, Superbooth18 is here - and we’re there. MusicRadar’s hi-tech hogs have their noses to the show floor and are sniffing out the sweetest synth truffles; we’ll be exploring every corner of the Fez and telling you all about the new instruments, effects, modular gear and software that’s on display.
You can keep up to speed with all our Superbooth content on our dedicated hub, but if it’s photos in particular that you’re after, this regularly-updated gallery will keep your pictorial boots filled.
Behringer has been doing a lot of talking recently, so it's nice to see that it has some actual products on display. Here's the VC-340, an emulation of Roland's classic VP-330 vocoder keyboard.
If it's an original Behringer synth you're after, check out the Neutron.
Here's the Pro-One, Behringer's emulation of the Sequential Circuits synth of the same name.
You don't have to go far at the Fez to run into a wall of modular gear. Here's Synth-Werk's.
It's not all hardware at Superbooth. u-he is launching a couple of new plugins, starting with the Colour Copy Bucket Brigade delay, which is still in development.
u-he is also showing Spring Reverb, a spring reverb.
Novation's Peak synth was one of the stars of last year's show, and it's back for a victory lap this year.
Superbooth is a maze of synth stands, and it starts as soon as you come through the door.
Grab some cables and start patching on the Music Thing stand.
Richard Devine's live rig is quite something.
We're not quite ready to dish out 'star of the show' awards, but Dave Smith's Prophet-X is certainly in the running.
Analogue meets digital as the Yamaha's CS comes Reface to face with a Eurorack setup from Tiptop Audio.