Are we fools to believe that Behringer’s Neutron analogue synth will ship in April for $300?

Uli Behringer has said that his company’s Neutron synth, which was originally teased during the NAMM Show, is scheduled to ship in April. In a post on the Gearslutz forum, he also confirmed that the Neutron will retail for $300.

“We have received such positive feedback about the Neutron that we feel confident about high projected production runs. As explained before, we work very differently from most competitors as we calculate our prices "bottom up".

“This means that the larger the production volume is, the lower our component and manufacturing cost will be. Based on our philosophy, we then pass these savings on to you.”

Of course, we’ve been here before with the Behringer D, which was originally scheduled to ship in September. However, as far as we can tell, this still isn’t widely available in stores. As such, we’ll believe in the Neutron’s availability when we see it. Behringer says that it could take “a bit more time” for the synth to reach retailers.

There’s currently no mention of the synth on the Behringer website, but unconfirmed specs suggest that it’s a paraphonic instrument with a pure analogue signal path and semi-modular architecture. There’s an LFO with five waveform shapes, two ADSR generators and a multi-stage analogue delay based on Bucket Brigade Delay circuits. Other features look set to include an overdrive circuit and a 32-in/24-out patch matrix.