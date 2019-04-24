String Theory EFX updates Tevatron Fuzz and KE/64 Overdrive pedals

Illinois pedal co String Theory EFX has unveiled new versions of its Tevatron Fuzz and KE/64 Overdrive pedals.

The new designs promise to be more pedalboard-friendly, reduce production time and lower the cost, while retaining the same tones.

Printed circuitboards are now onboard, while the powder-coated enclosures boast UV-printed graphics.

The KE/64’s JFET-based circuit is inspired by “a cranked-up little green British combo amplifier”, and aims to keep the sound of your guitar and amp intact while adding “something special” through its amp-like overdrive.

The Tevatron Fuzz, meanwhile, pairs an NOS germanium transistor with an op amp IC chip, which should deliver a host of fuzz textures, from overdrive up to high-gain spitty fuzz, tweaked via bias, gain and fuzz controls.

Both pedals are still hand-wired, while the Tevatron Fuzz is available with a hand-selected NOS germanium transistor or silicon transistor.

The Tevatron Fuzz ($180) and KE/64 Overdrive ($165) are available now from String Theory EFX.