Stop what you're doing - Guitar Center just slashed $700 off the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V in their official Black Friday sale

The official Black Friday guitar deals are nearly upon us, and we’re seeing some killer savings on a host of musical instruments from some of the leading retailers. If you’re on the lookout for a shiny new electric guitar , and you’ve got a your heart set on a true six-string legend, we may have just found the perfect deal for you. Over at Guitar Center, for a limited time only, you can save a whopping $700 on this stunning Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V . That’s a saving of 28% on one of the most iconic and versatile guitars you can buy today.

Boasting all the classic hallmarks of a Les Paul but complementing them with a series of more modern appointments, this six-string is perfect for a guitarist seeking both a vintage aesthetic and superior comfort and playability.

Gibson Les Paul Trad Pro V: $2,499 , now $1,799

The Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V is about as versatile as a Les Paul gets, packing coil-splits and out-of-phase switches, and comes in a luxurious Satin Wine Red finish. If you're in the market for a bonafide rock machine, this has to be your next guitar – especially with Guitar Center slashing the price to just $1,799. Price check: Musician's Friend $2,499

Like most Les Pauls, the Traditional Pro V sports an all-mahogany build, a tonewood known not only for its excellent sustain and well-rounded tone but also its weight. Fortunately, though, lengthy gigs or standing-up practice sessions are a breeze with this model, as it features a nine-hole weight relief design, helping it clock in at about 9lbs, or just over 4kg.

Electronics come by way of a pair of Gibson-designed Alnico V-equipped Tradbucker humbuckers – which can comfortably handle anything from high-gain riffs to mellower cleans – controlled via two volume and two tone knobs, the former of which each boast push-pull functionality for tapping into single-coil tones.

Other features include a satin-finished 24.75” scale neck for easy playability, 22-fret compound-radius fingerboard with trapezoid inlays, Nashville-style bridge, aluminum tailpiece, Grover locking tuners and chrome hardware.

The Gibson Les Paul is inarguably one of the most recognisable and renowned electric guitar models ever designed. Its various iterations have been played by the most regal of rock royalty, including Slash, Jimmy Page, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons and Randy Rhoads – to name a metaphorical drop in the ocean – and you can get your hands on one today for a fraction of the usual cost.

Savings of this magnitude are usually hard to come by, so if this guitar piques your interest make sure you get on it ASAP to avoid disappointment. And if you’re not a Les Paul aficionado, head to our Guitar Center Black Friday deals page for even more great offers from the retail giant.

