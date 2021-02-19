Spitfire Audio releases affordable new Abbey Road orchestral libraries for your next blockbuster film soundtrack

Spitfire Audio has added to its Abbey Road One: Film Scoring Selections series with the release of a couple of new libraries focusing on woodwinds and low strings.
Called, appropriately enough, Abbey Road One: Sparkling Woodwinds and Abbey Road One: Legendary Low Strings, these affordable releases ($49/£49/€49 each) join Abbey Road One: Orchestral Foundations, which arrived last year.
Captured in Abbey Road’s famous Studio One, these new libraries can be used standalone or to accompany Orchestral Foundations, and were played by “first-call musicians”. Sparkling Woodwinds promises both reflective passages and sprightly runs based on easy-to-use legato patches, while Legendary Low Strings recalls the sound of epic fantasy films.
You can find out more on the Spitfire Audio website and in the video above. Both libraries run on PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX formats.