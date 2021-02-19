Spitfire Audio releases affordable new Abbey Road orchestral libraries for your next blockbuster film soundtrack

Spitfire Audio has added to its Abbey Road One: Film Scoring Selections series with the release of a couple of new libraries focusing on woodwinds and low strings.

Called, appropriately enough, Abbey Road One: Sparkling Woodwinds and Abbey Road One: Legendary Low Strings, these affordable releases ($49/£49/€49 each) join Abbey Road One: Orchestral Foundations, which arrived last year.

Captured in Abbey Road’s famous Studio One, these new libraries can be used standalone or to accompany Orchestral Foundations, and were played by “first-call musicians”. Sparkling Woodwinds promises both reflective passages and sprightly runs based on easy-to-use legato patches, while Legendary Low Strings recalls the sound of epic fantasy films.