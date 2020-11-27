Spec-heavy ESP LTD monsters on offer for less than $500 at ProAudioStar

The Black Friday feeding frenzy has kicked up plenty of bargains, and this is one of the most tempting we've seen, offering up two tasty ESP LTD models at sub-$500 prices.
Given the spec on offer, either the M-400 or its still-metaller cousin the MH-400 definitely offer value. Both guitars have a mahogany body with a three-piece maple neck, 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard, but the MH-400 replaces the M-400's Seymour Duncan pick-ups with a pair of EMGs, so would probably favour the heavier players - you know who you are.
Check out both deals below and stay tuned to our ever-growing Black Friday Music Deals hub for all the best bargains this week.
ESP LTD M-400:
was $799, now only $449.99
For less than $450, this is an impressively spec'd instrument with mahogany body, three-piece maple neck and Seymour Duncan humbuckers.View Deal
ESP LTD MH-400:
was $899, now only $499.99
That's virtually a 50% saving on similarly high-spec metal monster, which replaces the M-400s Seymour Duncan pickups for mlore aggressive EMGs - an 85 in the neck, and 81 in the bridge.View Deal
