More

SP950 emulates the gritty sound of the E-MU SP-1200 sampler in a plugin

By (, , )

It also includes an Akai SP950-style filter

You may have heard producers talking about the unique, often elusive sound of the classic E-MU SP-1200 sampler, and now plugin developer waveTracing is giving you the chance to emulate it inside your DAW.

SP950 is designed to deliver a “faithful” SP sound, with a supposedly accurate emulation of its 12-bit/26.04kHz ADC/DAC and detune. As you adjust the Detune slider, you’ll hear signature SP artifacts being introduced (that’s the theory, anyway).

The plugin also features an emulation of the digitally-controlled analogue 6th-order Butterworth low-pass filter found in Akai’s S950. This was often used alongside the SP-1200 - to isolate a bassline, for example - so waveTracing has added it here for this purpose, and to help mitigate some high-frequency detune artifacts if you need to.

SP950 serves a pretty specific purpose, then, but if you want to get a gritty old-school sound with the minimum of fuss, it might do the job. It’s available now for €20 in VST/AU formats on PC and Mac. Get the full skinny on the waveTracing website.

Get over 70 FREE plugin instruments and effects…
…with the latest issue of Computer Music magazine
More Info