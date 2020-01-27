Soundweaver searches your sample library and designs new sounds automatically

Boom Library’s Soundweaver is an intriguing new standalone audio application that’s designed to speed up the sound design process. Using your existing sample library, it enables you to create new sound effects with just a few clicks.

The application has a DAW -like appearance but operates rather differently. Once you’ve started a new project, you can tell Soundweaver to search your samples based on the keywords of your choosing - ‘whoosh’ is the example given in the intro video - and specify how many layers you’d like.

It’s worth noting that, because the searching is all keyword-based, Soundweaver relies on your samples being properly tagged, but assuming they are, it can pull together and align a set of suitable sounds that’ll meet your brief. You can then tweak this sound to your liking using the pitch, offset and gain controls, or switch-out layers that you’re not happy with. You also have the option of re-randomising the entire project.

It’s possible to take snapshots of your favourite combinations and settings as you work, so that you can return to them later. Finished projects can be dragged and dropped into your DAW, or you can export a mixed down file.

Soundweaver runs on PC and Mac and is available now for the introductory price of $159.20. You can also download a 7-day trial version.