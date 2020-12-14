SoundForce’s updated SFC-60 MIDI controller makes your TAL-U-NO-LX plugin feel even more like a real Roland Juno-60 synth

SoundForce has released a new version of its SFC-60 MIDI controller - a dedicated control surface for Togu Audio Line’s TAL-U-NO-LX, a plugin emulation of Roland’s classic Roland Juno-60.
The original SFC-60 was SoundForce’s first product, and this new third version promises a variety of improvements. It comes in a sheet metal case and now has a colourful Juno-style front panel, and there’s tighter software integration.
The SFC-60 V3 also works with any MIDI-mappable software, but we can’t imagine anyone buying it if they don’t plan on using it with the TAL-U-NO-LX for at least some of the time. It’s available now priced at €349 - find out more on the SoundForce website.