SoundForce’s updated SFC-60 MIDI controller makes your TAL-U-NO-LX plugin feel even more like a real Roland Juno-60 synth

SoundForce has released a new version of its SFC-60 MIDI controller - a dedicated control surface for Togu Audio Line’s TAL-U-NO-LX , a plugin emulation of Roland’s classic Roland Juno-60.

The original SFC-60 was SoundForce’s first product, and this new third version promises a variety of improvements. It comes in a sheet metal case and now has a colourful Juno-style front panel, and there’s tighter software integration.