New SFC-60 MIDI controller for TAL-U-NO-LX plugin synth

Software-specific MIDI controllers might be very much the in thing at the moment, but we'll concede that we never expected to see one for Togu Audio Line's admittedly excellent TAL-U-NO-LX.

Here it is, though: available from boutique MIDI controller company SoundForce, it's known as the SFC-60. It mirrors, to a large extent, TAL-U-NO-LX's interface, and promises to let you get properly hands-on with this Roland Juno-60-aping instrument.

The controller is available now in two formats: you can buy it pre-assembled for €349, or as a DIY kit for €249. Although the building process is said to be easy and fun, there is some soldering involved - an SFC-60 assembly guide is available if you want to gauge the difficulty level.

The good news is that this is just the start of the story, as Nicolas Toussaint, the man behind SoundForce, tells us that he's also close to releasing a controller for the TAL-Bassline 101, and that a surface for Arturia's Mini-V will be available in 2015.

You can find our more and place an order on the SoundForce Controllers website.