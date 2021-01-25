Sonor introduces AQX series kits in five affordable configurations

Gear 2021: There might not have been a Winter Namm Show in 2021, but that doesn’t mean there’s no new gear. Sonor has announced the introduction of the AQX range, offering an affordable entry into the AQ line-up.

The AQX Series is available in five configurations including the more conventional Stage (22", 10", 12", 16" and 14" snare) and Studio (20", 10", 12", 14" and 14" snare). Both include Sonor's new 1000 Series hardware set and a B8 Bronze cymbal set with 14” hi-hat, 16” crash and 18” ride (not available in all markets).

Of course, Sonor is no stranger to making kits in a shrunken format either, having given birth to the Jungle colloquialism in the 90s for a kit using a 16” bass drum. The new line-up also comprises three smaller-sized kits: AQX Jazz, AQX Jungle and AQX Micro.

Each compact AQX kit is offered as a four-piece set including a 13”x6” snare, and features the same shell construction - 100% poplar to help with cutting weight without losing sound quality or projection.

Other features across the range include pre-muffled bass drum heads, AQ series die-cast lugs with Sonor's internal TuneSafe system, plus a CTH 4000 cymbal/tom holder which features a second space for either an extra tom holder or cymbal boom. Compact AQX kits feature natural maple bass drum hoops on both sides.

What’s more, Sonor has stuck with its approach of standardised finish options across the series: with each set available in a choice of Black Midnight Sparkle, Blue Ocean Sparkle or Red Moon Sparkle. So, whichever configuration you go for you’ll be able to make future additions to your kit with ease.

Check out each configuration and finish below.

Sonor AQX Stage

• 22"x16 bass drum

• 10"x7", 12"x8" rack toms

• 16"x15" floor tom

• 14"x5.5" snare drum

• Sonor 1000 hardware set and B8 cymbal set

Sonor AQX Studio

• 20"x16 bass drum

• 10"x7", 12"x8" rack toms

• 14"x13" floor tom

• 14"x5.5" snare drum

• Sonor 1000 hardware set and B8 cymbal set

Sonor AQX Jazz

• 18”x14” bass drum

• 12”x8” rack tom

• 14”x13” floor tom

• 13”x6” snare drum

Sonor AQX Jungle

• 16”x15” bass drum

• 10”x7” rack tom

• 13”x12” floor tom

• 13”x6” snare

Sonor AQX Micro

• 14”x13” bass drum

• 8”x7” rack tom

• 13”x12” floor tom

• 13”x6” snare