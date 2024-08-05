“Yesterday, we lost a music legend and, more importantly, a beautiful, luminous human being”: Snarky Puppy pay tribute to singer and keyboard player Shaun Martin, who has died aged 45

Martin was also musical director for gospel legend Kirk Franklin

Shaun Martin
Shaun Martin, singer and keyboard player with Snarky Puppy, has died at the age of 45, it’s been confirmed.

In a statement posted to Facebook on 4 August, the band wrote: “Yesterday, we lost a music legend and, more importantly, a beautiful, luminous human being. Shaun Martin touched so many people during his life and through the beautiful immortality of music, will continue to do so. There’s so much that can be said but words can’t do justice. Rest in peace.”

Martin had been ill for some time, and a benefit concert to help support his recovery had been scheduled to take place on 14 September. 

As well as being a member of Snarky Puppy, Martin was also the music director for gospel legend Kirk Franklin. Such was his talent that his work with Franklin began when he was still in high school.

Martin won multiple Grammy awards, and was also a writer and producer on Erykah Badu’s acclaimed second album, Mama’s Gun. 

