See legendary vintage gear in action at Seven Decades’ live UK Guitar Show performances

Alongside a brand-new exhibition of their guitars, the Seven Decades band will be performing Telecaster, Les Paul, and Stratocaster-focused sessions throughout the UK Guitar Show, all played on some of the world’s rarest guitars.

There will be three 30 minute performances each day followed by a Q&A, and an early evening show lasting 50 minutes. This is your chance to hear some of the world’s rarest and most iconic guitars up close!

Expect music from Telecaster legends such as James Burton and Roy Buchanan performed on a 1950 Fender Broadcaster a 1952 Fender Telecaster, music from Peter Green and Gary Moore played on the holy grail of Gibson Les Pauls - the legendary 1958 Les Paul Standard, and the music of Jimi Hendrix, David Gilmour and Stevie Ray Vaughan performed on a selection of Stratocasters from Fender’s golden era, including one of the first Stratocasters ever made.

Each day, the evening show will bring the curtain down on the Vintage Zone as the full Seven Decades band play music from their hit show, featuring the music of Les Paul, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Buddy Guy, The Allman Brothers and lots more.

The Sunday Times described the Seven Decades show as "Fabulous guitar playing with a riveting history of the instrument", and Guitarist Magazine dubbed it a “hugely impressive live music spectacular”.

These performances are included in the UK Guitar Show admission price - make sure you head over to the Vintage Zone (across the road from the main Olympia building) and find out what all the fuss is about!